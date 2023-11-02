Pakistan, Netherlands launch commemorative stamp on 75th diplomatic anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan and the Netherlands on Thursday launched a joint commemorative stamp to celebrate the 75th year of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi and Dutch Ambassador Henny Fokel de Vries unveiled the stamp and cut a cake, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The stamp designed by the Pakistani artist Aisha Khalid symbolizes the longstanding friendship between the two countries.