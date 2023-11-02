Open Menu

Pakistan, Netherlands Launch Commemorative Stamp On 75th Diplomatic Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan and the Netherlands on Thursday launched a joint commemorative stamp to celebrate the 75th year of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi and Dutch Ambassador Henny Fokel de Vries unveiled the stamp and cut a cake, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The stamp designed by the Pakistani artist Aisha Khalid symbolizes the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

