Pakistan, Netherlands Strengthen Ties With Focus On Human Trafficking, Cricket Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Pakistan, Netherlands strengthen ties with focus on human trafficking, cricket cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the Ambassador of the Netherlands, Henny de Vries, on Tuesday at the Ministry of Interior to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, with a special emphasis on combating human trafficking and strengthening cricket ties between the two nations.

Naqvi emphasized Pakistan's commitment to deepening relations with the Netherlands, particularly in areas such as human trafficking prevention, where he highlighted the importance of collective international action.

"Human smugglers are a powerful mafia, and no country can tackle them alone," Naqvi remarked.

The discussion also covered the upcoming visit of an Italian team to Pakistan, aimed at furthering these collaborative efforts.

Additionally, both sides agreed on the need to bolster support for Afghan refugees, with Pakistan reiterating its long-standing commitment to hosting displaced populations.

The conversation also extended to the realm of sports, where plans to promote cricket between the two countries were discussed.

Ambassador de Vries congratulated Minister Naqvi on his nomination for the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council and underscored the importance of sports diplomacy.

He expressed hope that closer cricket ties would provide the Netherlands team with valuable learning opportunities from Pakistan’s experience.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides agreeing to further enhance cooperation in various fields, reinforcing the strong and growing relationship between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha and Additional Home Secretary Rifat Mukhtar Raja were also present at the meeting.

