Pakistan Never Closed Its Airspace To Afghanistan: Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday informed the Senate that Pakistan had never closed its airspace to Afghanistan.

In a written reply to a question in the House, the minister said Pakistan had allowed Afghan Transit Trade to India even during the recent political crisis between India and Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood said Pakistan had facilitated and supported the Afghan brothers and sisters.

He said it had been misreported by certain elements that the airspace to Afghanistan was closed by Pakistan.

"These elements do not wish to see improvement in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations and they do not wish to see peace in Afghanistan", he added.

