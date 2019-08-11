Pakistan no less a paradise for minorities: Brig (R) Ijaz Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah said Pakistan is no less a paradise for minorities as they have played a vital role in the development of the country.

Addressing a ceremony marking the "Minorities' Day" in Nankana Sahib he said all minorities had equal rights in Pakistan.

India, he said had always discriminated against minorities as it discriminated against Sikhs, Muslims and Christians inhabiting in India, said a message issued here.

"Akhand Bharat's slogan is being used only for Hindus in India where at present Hitler's styled regime is prevailing in India," Ijaz Shah said.

He noted that Quaid-e-Azam had given due share to minorities in the national flag, however, we forgot the purpose of making Pakistan.