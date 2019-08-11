UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan No Less A Paradise For Minorities: Brig (R) Ijaz Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan no less a paradise for minorities: Brig (R) Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah said Pakistan is no less a paradise for minorities as they have played a vital role in the development of the country.

Addressing a ceremony marking the "Minorities' Day" in Nankana Sahib he said all minorities had equal rights in Pakistan.

India, he said had always discriminated against minorities as it discriminated against Sikhs, Muslims and Christians inhabiting in India, said a message issued here.

"Akhand Bharat's slogan is being used only for Hindus in India where at present Hitler's styled regime is prevailing in India." Ijaz Shah said.," Ijaz Shah said.

He noted that Quaid-e-Azam had given due share to minorities in the national flag, however, we forgot the purpose of making Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nankana Sahib Adolf Hitler Muslim Christian All Share

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

5 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

5 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

5 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.