Pakistan no less than heaven for minorities: Yatrees leader

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Group leader of Indian Hindu yatrees Sajeeve Kumar has said that Pakistan is no less than heaven for minorities.

He was addressing a ceremony, organised by the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) in the honour of the Hindu yatrees at Katas Raj temples, on Sunday. He thanked the ETPB, which took various steps for the renovation of the historic heritage Katas Raj temples and protection of gurdwaras.

"That is why peace and religious tourism are getting promoted in the country," the group leader said. He requested the government of Pakistan to increase the number of visas for Indian Hindu yatrees. He said that the message of peace and love was conveyed by the best hospitality in Pakistan.

Another Indian Hindu leader Rakesh Arora said "we love the soil of Pakistan". He also thanked the Pakistan government and the Trust, which made excellent arrangements for transportation, accommodation and medical care of the Hindu pilgrims.

"I would like to convey this message to the world, including India, that minorities in Pakistan have a place which is not available anywhere in the world," he added.

The Trust officials and local Hindu leaders also participated in the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid presented special gifts to the Indian Hindu pilgrims on the behalf of the ETPB chairman.

Strict security arrangements were made at Katas Raj temples, while medical camps were set up by the Trust. Secretary Board Hamid Masood Gondal visited the Katas Raj temples and reviewed the arrangements.

Later, the Hindu yatrees left for Lahore after completing their religious rituals.