Pakistan nominates Iftikhar Ali Malik for Top slot of President SAARC Chamber for 2 year term

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Pakistan Tuesday nominated seasoned and veteran trade leaderIftikhar Ali Malikto clinch the much coveted and prestigious presidency at SAARC Chamber of Commerce for twoyearterm 2020-21- the apex body In South Asia while Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai as VicePresident.Iftikhar Malik has been associated with this chamber since 1990 and remained its Vice Presidentforeight consecutive years and currently holding the position of Senior Vice President.Commenting on this new development, Iftikhar Malik said this would be great honor for Pakistanandproud yet humbled to accept this prestigious position of Presidency at SAARC Chamber ofCommerceand Industry.He also said SAARC CCI is a political and trade block which has overall population little over 1.7billionwith enormous unutilized natural and human resources.

As we all know the engine of the growthofthe south Asia is the private sector of SAARC member countries.

Therefore, the development andtheprogress of the SAARC member countries cannot be separated from the development andprogress ofthe private sector of the SAARC member countries."In this context, under my Presidency, I would focus on trade and investments both unilaterallyandbilaterally in short term and long term targets to bring "SAARC" brand shining in the worldEconomy tobe the strongest and best chamber in the world in year 2030," he added.India,Bangladesh,Sri Lanka,Nepal,Bhutan,Maldives,Afghanistan and Pakistan are members ofChamber and presidentship rotates in all member states.Iftikhar Ali Malik aged 78 also remained Presidents of Federation of Pakistan Chamber ofCommerceand Lahore Chamber and has been active in trade politics since 1975.He held a number of keyassignment and worked dedicated and selflessly without getting any perks throughout his lifespan.