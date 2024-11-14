Pakistan , North Macedonia strengthen ties as interior ministers meet to discuss issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi during his visit to Hungry met with North Macedonia’s Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski in a significant diplomatic meeting focused on fostering bilateral relations and mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed areas of common interest and strategies to enhance collaborative efforts.

Minister Naqvi extended an official invitation to Minister Toshkovski to visit Pakistan, aiming to deepen ties through diplomatic exchanges and cooperative initiatives. Minister Toshkovski expressed his appreciation for the invitation, confirming his intent to visit Pakistan soon to further bolster the partnership between the two countries.

The two ministers agreed to initiate exchanges of official delegations, a move anticipated to bring the nations closer together in shared endeavors. “North Macedonia is committed to strengthening its relations with Pakistan,” stated Toshkovski, affirming North Macedonia’s dedication to this diplomatic alliance.

Minister Naqvi highlighted Pakistan's openness to enhancing cooperation across Europe, expressing a keen interest in building relationships with each European nation. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Hungary, Asif Hussain Memon, along with other relevant officials, attended the meeting, symbolizing Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in Europe.