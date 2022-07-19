UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Norway Agree To Enhance Existing Fraternal Ties In Diverse Fields

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 19, 2022 | 05:09 PM

Miftah Ismail says both the countries enjoy admirable bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2022) Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said the present government wants to enhance economic relations with Norway.

Talking to Ambassador of Norway Per Albert Ilsaas in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said both the countries enjoy admirable bilateral relations.

The Finance Minister shared with the envoy the economic policies of the government for sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Norwegian Ambassador said both the countries enjoy excellent relations and these need to be further promoted especially on the economic front.

