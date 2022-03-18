UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Norway Agree To Enhance Ties In ICT Field

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Pakistan and Norway on Friday resolved to work together to expand collaboration between both countries in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

Pakistan and Norway on Friday resolved to work together to expand collaboration between both countries in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

It was decided in a meeting between the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway Per Albert Ilsaas and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) who called on him here.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, ICT developments in Pakistan and investment opportunities for Norwegian technology companies in the light of Digital Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

