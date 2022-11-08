UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Norway Need To Work Together To Address Climate Change Effects: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanking the Norwegian government for providing critical support for Pakistan's flood relief efforts, emphasized the need for the two countries to work together to address the adverse effects of Climate Change

He expressed these views during the meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr St�re of Norway held here on the sidelines of the COP 27 Climate Implementation Summit.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on international and regional issues of common interest.

The prime minister briefed the Norwegian Prime Minister on the unprecedented destruction caused by the climate-induced floods that submerged vast swathes of Pakistan earlier this year.

He reiterated that Pakistan attached importance to its longstanding ties with Norway while underlining the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation in trade, clean energy, education and technology, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing said.

The prime minister noted the positive contributions made by Norwegian tech and telecom companies to Pakistan's service sector, and hoped that more Norwegian companies and businesses would take advantage of the government's investor-friendly policies in future.

Discussing the regional situation, he highlighted the continuing human rights violations being perpetrated by India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister stressed that lasting peace and stability in South Asia would remain elusive without the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding, that sustained and practical engagement with Afghanistan was critical to helping the Afghan people deal with the humanitarian and economic crises afflicting their country.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Stre to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

