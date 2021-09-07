Pakistan-Norway to strengthen bilateral linkages in Science and Technology sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz and Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan, Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen in a meeting held here Tuesday discussed avenues for strengthening bilateral linkages between the two countries in the field of Science and Technology.



Speaking on the occasion, Shibli Faraz said "Pakistan and Norway have a history of friendly relations. Thus, we look forward to cooperation and joint ventures in the field of Science and Technology." The ambassador opined that Norway was keen to reestablish cooperation in the field of Science and Technology.

The ambassador said that there had been more than 50 years of Bilateral Development Cooperation between Pakistan and Norway.

"We look forward to proposals and sustainable development programs benefiting people of Pakistan".

Moreover, the minister highlighted that the government was interested in doing sustainable projects to benefit people for a long duration. While carrying the vision of the government forward, the Ministry of Science and Technology will play its due role to enhance cooperation with other countries in the field of Science and Technology to achieve greater benefits for the country.