Pakistan not among Muslims states Israel can establish ties with, says Israeli minister

Minister for Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis says that there will be soon an American announcement about another Muslim country to formalize ties with Israel but it is not Pakistan while Saudi Arab is out of question.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2020) An Israeli minister on Thursday rejected the news reports, saying Islamabad’s recognition of the country was not on the cards.

Ofir Akunis, Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister, Israel was making efforts to formalize its ties with a 5th Muslim country.

He expressed hese views while talking to a tv in Israel.

Israel is hoping recognition could take place before the end of US President Donald Trump’s tenure on January 20.

“Soon there will be an American announcement that another country is going to normalize relations with Israel and, in essence, with the infrastructure of an accord –a peace accord,” Akunis was quoted as saying by Israeli publication Haaretz.

The minister, however, did not mention the name of the countries but said that these were in contention.

“One country is in Gulf but of course it is not Saudi Arabia,” said the minister.

He said that another country was in the east and it was country that was not small.

“However, it is not Pakistan,” he added.

Pakistan had earlier dismissed reports claiming that Islamabad would recognise Israel after multiple middle East states recognised the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also rejected a report, claiming that a Pakistani representative visited Israel. The premier had commented why would any of the ministers visit Tel Aviv when Islamabad does not recognise it.

Last month, the Foreign Office rubbished rumours that it was considering recognising Israel, referring to them as "baseless speculation".