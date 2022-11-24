UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Not Facing Any Risk Of Default: Dar

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 02:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said the coalition government has pulled the country out of the danger, as there is no risk of default and all the payments will be made on time.

Talking to a private television channel, he said PTI chief was trying to return into power by adopting unethical and irresponsible ways. The political leaders like Imran Khan should be careful before speaking to public, he stated.

He hoped that all the difficulties being faced by the nation would be removed in a short span of time.

Commenting on appointment of army chief, he said that selection of army chief would be made according to constitution and law of this country.

Replying to a question about spreading propaganda for sluggish economy, he said some anti-state elements are trying to defame the country, adding that such elements are promoting unfounded stories regarding economy.

To a question about dialogue with PTI, he said that the government was ready for dialogues with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) . However, he added, the negotiations should be unconditional.

