Pakistan not in isolation rather emerging successfully: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said Pakistan was not in isolation rather it was emerging successfully having unprecedentedly defeated terrorism and shifted its emphasis from geo-politics to geo-economics.

In an interview with a private television channel (Aaj news), he said Pakistan was the only country which had purged its soil of terrorist at such a huge scale.

He said the Gwadar would emerge as an economic hub by providing the shortest route for China and Central Asian Republics to the world to trade their goods.

Moreover, he said Pakistan was also championing on the issue of Islamophobia while the neighboring country India was heading towards the opposite side and even racial divide was also found in the United States of America.

The president said unlike the world, Pakistan was acting as a harbinger of peace and morality which would bring about a good future for the country.

Due to the very reasons, the president said the world was recognizing the leadership of Imran Khan for taking up the issue of Islamophobia.

Recounting the positive indicators, he said the economy had improved, 24 of 27 points of FATF action plan had been implemented, construction sector growing, current account balanced, and dollar-rupee disparity controlled. Moreover, the houses for the low-income sector were being constructed and due to the boom in industrial sectors, there was shortage of skilled workforce which manifested the creation of jobs.

He said the country was moving ahead positively on economic front, but politically, there was dearth of tolerance among the people as incidents of undemocratic behaviour were being reported.

Touching the Pak-India ties, he said Kashmir dispute was the main hurdle in normalization of the relations. Instead of moving forward to resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, India was issuing fake domiciles to around 2.5 million non-Kashmiris to change demography of the disputed territory just like the Israel had done in Gaza.

He said despite all, Pakistan wanted a peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute which was exhibited by Pakistan's decision to return the captured Indian pilot. But unfortunately, India politicised this gesture too and dubbed it as a moved under pressure. Had there been any pressure, Pakistan would not even have shot down the Indian aircraft, the president remarked.

To a question, President Alvi said it was essential for the government and opposition to act unitedly for national development.

He said the mission of Naya Pakistan would take sometime to accomplish as the corrupt mafia had their deep roots in the system.

The president said he had got his COVID jab and felt no negative side effect. He said so far, no negative reaction of vaccine had been reported from across Pakistan, though the anti-vaxxers were found everywhere to oppose any vaccination drive.

Regarding K-Electric, the president said a Chinese company was interested to by the company but prior to that an arbitrator would be required to sort out the circular debt issue between the government and the company.

However, he said there was not much shortfall of electricity for Karachi as 540MW more would be added from a Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas plant in near future.