Pakistan Not Less Than A Paradise For Tourists: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Friday said the country was not less than a paradise for tourists due to its stunning beauty.

"I have travelled across the world but nothing can match the mesmerizing sceneries of Pakistan," Dar, who was on a one-day visit to Malam Jabba, said in a news release issued here.

The government was actively pursuing its tourism promotion policy, he added.

According to the SAPM's office, Usman Dar had celebrated the Independent Day in unique style as he planned to visit the beautiful valleys of Pakistan. He rode on the longest zip line of the country, set up at the Malam Jabba tourist attraction, with a Pakistani flag in his hand.

He chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' (Long live Pakistan) slogans while zip-lining.

