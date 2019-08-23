Pakistan not let Kashmir become Palestine: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday stressed that the only solution to Pak-India tension is 'dialogue and not war' but India should not take Pakistan's desire for peace as a sign of its weakness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday stressed that the only solution to Pak-India tension is 'dialogue and not war' but India should not take Pakistan's desire for peace as a sign of its weakness.

Talking to private news channel he assured, 'Pakistan would not let Kashmir become Palestine', adding, we fought for Kashmir cause in the past and we would continue to fight for Kashmir till its resolve.

He urged International Community specially the UN Security Council and Human Rights Organizations to stop India from committing gross violations of human rights and atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He also strongly condemned Indian atrocities on innocent people of IoK, adding, Pakistan was pursuing an effective foreign policy to sensitize the world regarding this matter.

Pakistan has left no stone unturned to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international front, he mentioned.

In reply to a question about the US president's mediation offer on Kashmir, Fawad said it was the success of the foreign policy of the PM Imran Khan's government that President Donald Trump himself offered the role of mediator on Kashmir.

He said after the meeting of PM Imran Khan with the US leadership, the people of America have developed better understanding about Pakistan and Kashmir issue.

He said that PM Imran Khan was the first leader who raised voice for the helpless Kashmiris.

Minister further appreciated America's offer for positive mediatory role and urged the US President Donald Trump to play more active role in resolving long standing Kashmir issue.

He regretted that Indian occupation troops were killing the innocent people of occupied Kashmir specially the youth who they suspected as militants adding that India was also involved in ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people.

He warned that unresolved Kashmir dispute would be a threat to global peace after the nuclearization of the South Asian region.

The relationship between Indian and Pakistan cannot improve without resolving the Kashmir dispute, he made it clear.

He said whenever Pakistan has offered for peace dialogue with Indian government they always backed off from talks.

He said International community should come forward and take appropriate measures to address the issue before it's too late.

Fawad said Pakistan is a respectable country and we are always ready to give befitted response to Indian aggression.

The world powers are highly concerned with the situation of people in IHK, adding, Indians are totally alone and their prime minister Modi had weekend India's position at the international front.

BJP led by ideological driven zealot, was pursuing Hindutva policies which were based on extremism and hatred, he added.

We cannot expect anything positive from Hindu fundamentalist and fascist Indian government, he added.

Pakistan is committed to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir and support them politically, diplomatically and morally.

International community must understand that Kashmir is a flashpoint between two nuclear states, he said, adding, any severe escalation would result in massive catastrophe.