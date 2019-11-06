Pakistan not oblivious to safeguarding its national interest, sovereignty: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said Pakistan wished to maintain peaceful relations with other nations, especially its neighbors, yet our country was not oblivious to safeguarding its national interests and sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said Pakistan wished to maintain peaceful relations with other nations, especially its neighbors, yet our country was not oblivious to safeguarding its national interests and sovereignty. "I am confident that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are ever ready to face any internal or external challenge," he said while speaking to the participants of Sonmiani fire work demonstration.

Sonmiani firing range reverberated with the echoes of sophisticated bombs and aircraft bullets as sophisticated fleet of Pakistan Air Force demonstrated its Firepower capability, a press release issued by PAF here said. The president said today's event not only represented the enormous potential of PAF's frontline fleet but also indicated the unparalleled professionalism, incomparable skill and matchless teamwork of our brave air warriors.

He said the entire world witnessed Pakistan response to India's violation of Pakistan's air space in February, 2019, when PAF once again proved its mettle in the air battle over Kashmir and re-established deterrence.

Highlighting the Kashmir situation, the President said that Pakistan would always stand by the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for self-determination.

On his arrival at the venue, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. Governor Sindh Mr Imran Ismail, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and high ranking civil and defence officials witnessed the demonstration. Air Marshal Haseeb Paracha, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations), in his inaugural address, briefed the audience about the recently concluded PAF Inter Squadron Armament Competition and significance of Firepower Demonstration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said, "The changing dynamics in the region call for greater focus on operational preparedness. Today's Firepower Demo is sequel to our consistent efforts for war readiness".

He said the entire nation takes pride in Pakistan Air Force and reposes trust in its potential for national defence.

He further said PAF was fully prepared and capable to overcome any challenge and keep the enemy at bay. The firepower demonstration started with a low level sonic boom by two Mirages flying over the range at supersonic speed. It was followed by formation fly past of frontline PAF fighter aircraft including F-16 Block 52, F-16, JF-17 Thunder, Mirage, F-7PG & F-7P aircraft.

Immediately afterwards, PAF's 'Eyes in the Skies' SAAB-Erieye and Karakoram Eagle aircraft flew past the venue, dispensing flares.

PAF pilots displayed their professional acumen by destroying the given targets with pinpoint accuracy. All fighter platforms held on the inventory of PAF, were seen steaming in and hitting the designated targets.

This demonstration was a testimony of the hard hitting punch of the PAF, and a loud and clear message to the enemies of our country, that PAF is a force to reckon with. After the blazing display of lethal firepower by the PAF fighter aircraft, the indigenously produced JF-17 Thunder displayed some breathtaking aerobatic maneuvers. After its exit from the scene, PAF aerobatics team "Sherdils" appeared on the horizon and mesmerized the audience with their stunning aerial display.

Another important activity of the event was a fiery performance by the Special Services Wing commandos, where they successfully neutralized the terrorists in a mock exercise.