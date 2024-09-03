Open Menu

Pakistan Not Only Cradle Of Buddhist Civilization But Also Preserved Heritage As Living Tradition: Dr Sakya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Pakistan not only cradle of Buddhist civilization but also preserved heritage as living tradition: Dr Sakya

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Senior monk from Thailand, Most Venerable (MV) Dr. Anil Sakya on Tuesday underlined that not only Pakistan was a cradle of Buddhist civilization but also this preserved heritage served as a living tradition inspiring and guiding the world in fostering peace and harmony in these challenging times.

In its latest edition of Thought Leaders Forum (TLF), the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a senior monk from Thailand, Most Venerable (MV) Dr. Anil Sakya. Organized by the China-Pakistan Study Center (CPSC), the session focused on “Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan: A Bridge to Peace and Harmony," a news release said.

Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his welcome remarks, highlighted MV Dr. Anil Sakay’s illustrious journey as a revered spiritual leader and a distinguished scholar, noting his significant contributions to the understanding of the Buddhist philosophy and heritage worldwide.

He emphasized Dr. Anil Sakya's unique ability to bridge the traditional principles of Theravada Buddhism with the contemporary challenges faced by lay-people, making him a beacon of adaptability and relevance in today's world.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood particularly highlighted the rich Buddhist Gandhara heritage of Pakistan, pointing out that the region was home to some of the most important and sacred Buddhist sites globally. These sites -- including Taxila, Peshawar, Swat, Takht-i-Bahi -- were centers of learning and creativity during the peak of the Gandhara civilization.

He added that by preserving and promoting this heritage, Pakistan was not only honouring its past but also making a valuable contribution to global dialogue on peace and harmony.

MV Dr. Anil Sakya, in his address, emphasized the profound significance of Pakistan’s unique Buddhist heritage, which dated back over thousands of years and represented some of the most authentic and ancient Buddhist sites and artifacts in the world.

He underlined that not only Pakistan was a cradle of Buddhist civilization but also this preserved heritage served as a living tradition inspiring and guiding the world in fostering peace and harmony in these challenging times.

Drawing from his personal experiences, MV Dr. Anil Sakya spoke about his numerous visits to Pakistan over the past decades and his efforts to create better awareness about the country’s cultural and religious landscape.

He shared anecdotes from his teaching experiences in Thailand and the United States, where he emphasized the universality of Buddhist principles and the importance of Pakistan's Buddhist heritage. He also recounted his work with Thai officials to foster enhanced cultural exchanges, including proposals for exhibitions in Thailand to showcase Pakistan’s Buddhist artifacts and promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of this rich heritage.

Earlier, Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director CPSC, stressed the relevance of Buddhist teachings in today’s world, particularly in promoting peace, mutual respect, co-existence and harmony amidst global challenges.

The Forum was also attended by a Thai delegation led by Chalyapon Suk-leam, Director-General of the Department of Religious Affairs, Thailand. A cross-section of people including academics, think-tank experts, and members of civil society and the media participation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar World Thailand Swat Civil Society United States Taxila Media From

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

3 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

7 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

7 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

9 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

9 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

13 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

22 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

22 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan