Pakistan not ready to accept anyone’s hegemony in region: PA Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday said that the false allegations of terrorism leveled by India against Pakistan were a blatant violation of international laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday said that the false allegations of terrorism leveled by India against Pakistan were a blatant violation of international laws.

He said this while addressing a ceremony at a local hotel.

Expressing his firm belief in democracy, the speaker said that he was a part of the democratic process and had faced both success and failure in this journey.

He further said that war was not a solution to any issue, but India's Hindutva-driven ideology had become a threat to the peace of the entire region.

Pakistan was not ready to accept anyone’s hegemony in the region and had always promoted peace, he said and rejected the Indian Prime Minister's accusations regarding the Pahalgam incident, stating that Pakistan had sacrificed more than 80,000 precious lives in the war against terrorism.

Referring to the Indus Waters Treaty, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that India's threats to cut off water supplies were unserious. He said that it could not be unilaterally suspended.

He said that during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, he critically observed Indian media and added that Pakistani journalists performed exceptionally well, whereas Indian journalists, in their pursuit of sensationalism, destroyed the essence of journalism.

Referring to the economic situation, he said that negotiations with the IMF were ongoing, but the economy could not be strengthened unless the public paid taxes.

The Speaker emphasized that activating and strengthening the local government system was the need of the hour to lay the foundation for economic stability.