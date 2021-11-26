Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Minister Omar Ayub Khan

Islamabad is not ruling out laying 2 gas pipelines in addition to the Pakistan Stream project, Economy Minister Omar Ayub Khan told Sputnik

"Yes, I had the portfolio of the Minister of Energy, so at that time when we were negotiating, we made it that where the line is being acquired for the current pipeline, two other pipelines can be laid side by side with this pipeline. So there will be an option for doubling or tripling two to three piplines," the minister said.