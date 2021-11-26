UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition To Pakistan Stream - Minister Omar Ayub Khan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:07 PM

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Minister Omar Ayub Khan

Islamabad is not ruling out laying 2 gas pipelines in addition to the Pakistan Stream project, Economy Minister Omar Ayub Khan told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Islamabad is not ruling out laying 2 gas pipelines in addition to the Pakistan Stream project, Economy Minister Omar Ayub Khan told Sputnik.

"Yes, I had the portfolio of the Minister of Energy, so at that time when we were negotiating, we made it that where the line is being acquired for the current pipeline, two other pipelines can be laid side by side with this pipeline. So there will be an option for doubling or tripling two to three piplines," the minister said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Gas

Recent Stories

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

2 minutes ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

2 minutes ago
 DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

3 minutes ago
 Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for ..

Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for Dortmund

3 minutes ago
 WHO cautions against travel curbs over new Covid v ..

WHO cautions against travel curbs over new Covid variant

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.