UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Pakistan Not To Allow US Bases Against Afghanistan'; SAPM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

'Pakistan not to allow US bases against Afghanistan'; SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Sunday said government had clear stance that it would not allow the United States to use its bases against Afghanistan.

Talking to private news channel, he said the entire world witnessed that Pakistan had made unparalleled sacrifices and faced loss of billion Dollars in its war on terrorism.

He said Pakistan was making serious efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has completed above 90 percent fencing at Afghan border while the rest to be completed by June 30, which would significantly increase legal border crossing, he added.

He recalled that previous regimes have looted the wealth of the country mercilessly as they were pursuing their personal interests.

To a question he replied that overseas Pakistanis were playing important role to strengthen economy through remittances, which has achieved another milestone for crossing target by depositing in Roshan Digital account.

Ali Nawaz said voting right to overseas would be another imperative step to reshaping politics of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister World United States June Border Sunday Capital Development Authority Government Billion

Recent Stories

DP World UAE Region, Conares contribute to UAEâ€™s ..

60 minutes ago

UAE participates in G20 Finance Trackâ€™s second G ..

60 minutes ago

Brazil reports 64,134 new coronavirus cases, 1,593 ..

2 hours ago

Overseas Pakistani remit $1.5 billion through Rosh ..

2 hours ago

UAEREP awardees publish 66 Q1 journal articles sin ..

3 hours ago

Yahsat announces IPO&#039;s offer price range, ope ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.