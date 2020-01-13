Pakistan not to become part of war against any country in the region: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan will not become part of war against any country in the regio

TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan will not become part of war against any country in the region.In the first leg of his visit to countries of region Qureshi undertook visit of Iran on Jan 12 and 13 in pursuance of directives of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.This tour was aimed at de-escalating tension in the region besides extending assistance in moving ahead through diplomatic channels.FM Qureshi called on Iranian president Dr Hassan Rouhani.

He also held a separate meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister (FM) Javad Zarif.During these meetings, views were exchanged on middle East, prevailing situation in Gulf region and recent developments therein.

Pakistan-Iran ties also came under discussion.Qureshi reiterated significance of Pakistan good fraternal ties with Iran and expressed determination for further fortifying the existing multi-faceted historical relations between the two countries.Narrating Pakistan stance on the recent events in the region, he emphasized on demonstrating tolerance and restraint besides highlighting the importance for initiating immediate steps to ease tension from all sides.He underlined war is not in any one's interest.

The issue should be sorted out through dialogue and diplomacy.FM while informing Iranian leadership about his telephonic talks with his counterparts of key countries in the region he said a general consensus prevails for reduction of tension and avoidance of war.

He said emphatically Pakistan would neither allow its soil to be used against any other country nor would it become part of any war or conflict.He reiterated Pakistan can become partner only in peace.

Pakistan lauds Iranian priority for de-escalation in tension and hopes Iran would deal with the situation with its traditional wisdom.Despite the situation being complex Pakistan would continue its work for peace because it is in the collective interest of region and the world, he underlined.In this perspective Pakistan urges all the concerned sides to pursue constructive means in the matter so that peace prevails, he said adding resolution of problem be found through diplomatic means.FM also thanked Iran's persistent and forceful support for resolution of Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions,.President Hassan Rouhani and FM Javad Zarif appreciated FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi visit saying Iran attaches much importance to its brotherly country Pakistan.

The key aspect of the existing relations of the two countries is that both Pakistan and Iran have stood with each other in every hour of trial.They said Iran prefers to reduce tension and maintain peace in the region adding the responsibility in this regard lies on all sides;.Iranian leadership lauded PM Imran Khan efforts for promotion of peace and easing tension in the region through political and diplomatic efforts.They said Iran had supported PM Imran Khan moves in the past and we welcome his ongoing efforts.;