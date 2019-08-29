Pakistan not to budge from its principle stance on Kashmir: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while reaffirming Pakistan's principle stance on Kashmir issue, on Thursday reiterated that the whole nation was united and Pakistan would not bow down to any Indian pressure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while reaffirming Pakistan 's principle stance on Kashmir issue, on Thursday reiterated that the whole nation was united and Pakistan would not bow down to any Indian pressure.

Winding up discussion on the current situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir in the Senate, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan would never surrender before India and any attempt to undermine Pakistan would be thwarted.

He said Kashmiri people were not alone as the whole Pakistani nation stood by them. Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to them, he added.

Shah Mehmood said that Kashmir issue had gained international attention and importance due to blunder committed by Modi. It was a major diplomatic victory of Pakistan that the UN Security Council held meeting on Kashmir after a gap of 54 years. The meeting was a big blow to Indian narration that Kashmir was an internal matter of India, he said.

The Indian unilateral actions were not only an attack on the occupied Kashmir but they had also eyes on Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan.

He said two of the three parties on Kashmir had completely rejected the unilateral Indian action of August 5. The Indian act was totally against the UN charter, international and human rights law, he added.

The minister said even India ruling and other parties were not on the same page on this issue. Even members of 10 political parties were not allowed to go outside the Srinagar Airport who arrived there on special invitation, he said.

Shah Mehmood said it showed that Indian government wanted to hide something.

He said around 14 writ petitions had also been filed in the Indian Supreme Court by retired generals and members of civil society against this illegal act. It was also a big challenge to the Indian Supreme Court, he said.

The minister said fascist Modi had buried the secular ideology of Nehru and Gandhi and now ideology of RSS was reigning.

He said Pakistan was also using all diplomatic channels to sensitize the world about the India atrocities in the occupied valley.

He said the prime minister himself contacted various world leaders and held telephonic conversation with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and crown prince of UAE, French President and the British prime minister.

He said that he had also contacted many of his counterparts in the foreign countries. "I am going to attend a Human Rights Council meeting on September 9, and will expose the fascist face of Modi," he said.

The minister said whole country would hold protest tomorrow against the unilateral steps taken by India in Occupied Kashmir and to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren. The minister said protest would be held each Friday at noon across the country on the suggestion of the parliament.

Appreciating the joint session of the parliament and a unanimous resolution on Kashmir, the foreign minister said it showed all parties across the spectrum were united in opposing the illegal steps of India.

About diplomatic efforts to internationalize the Kashmir situation, Shah Mehmmod said he wrote many letters to the UN to apprise the world body of the aggravating human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir. He said discussion on Kashmir at the UN Security Council was a great achievement of Pakistan which was held despite India's hectic efforts to stop it.

He said huge protest demonstrations were held in the United States, United Kingdom, Paris, Berlin and many other European capitals. A huge demonstration would be held in London on September 3 to draw the world attention towards the plight of innocent Kashmiris.

About legal option, the minister said services of the world's best lawyers were being sought to devise a course of action that could strengthen Pakistan's case in International Court of Justice.