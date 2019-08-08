Pakistan not to compromise on Kashmir: Hammad Azhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said that Pakistan would never compromise on the matter of Kashmir.

The entire nation was united and stood by the people and leader of Kashmir, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on gray list of FATF, he said efforts were being made to remove the name of Pakistan from this list.

He said that we have succeeded in convincing the American delegation currently on a visit to Pakistan.

In reply to a question, the minister said incidents of terrorism had reportedly decreased in this country.