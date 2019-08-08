UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Not To Compromise On Kashmir: Hammad Azhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan not to compromise on Kashmir: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said that Pakistan would never compromise on the matter of Kashmir.

The entire nation was united and stood by the people and leader of Kashmir, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on gray list of FATF, he said efforts were being made to remove the name of Pakistan from this list.

He said that we have succeeded in convincing the American delegation currently on a visit to Pakistan.

In reply to a question, the minister said incidents of terrorism had reportedly decreased in this country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Financial Action Task Force From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

2 hours ago

Widespread rains expected at scattered places, inc ..

1 minute ago

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Global peace o ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner stresses collective efforts for polio ..

2 minutes ago

Police Respond to Reports of Man With Weapon at Ga ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.