Pakistan Not To Extend Deadline For Afghan Nationals To Leave Country By March 31

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2025 | 02:52 PM

Amnesty International calls for withdrawal of plan to expel illegal foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday decided not to extend the deadline for Afghan nationals to leave the country by March 31.

In a meeting of the Ministry of Interior, it was decided to strictly enforce the deadline for Afghan nationals to leave the country by March 31.

The instructions have already been issued to remove illegally residing Afghan nationals from Rawalpindi and Islamabad in this regard.

On the other hand, Amnesty International called for the withdrawal of the plan to expel illegal foreign nationals.

Amnesty International stated that Pakistan's March 31 deadline will increase the hardships of Afghan citizens.

According to Amnesty International, Pakistan has deported 844,499 Afghan nationals between 2023 and 2025.

