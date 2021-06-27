Pakistan not to give airbases to US: Kanwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab on Sunday said that the foreign policy of Pakistan was very clear and it would not give its airbases to the United States (US). Pakistan would not allow any country to use its soil for subversive activities against other countries, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said Pakistan being a peaceful and peace loving country, had always desired for a stable and sovereign Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan would not give recommendations and suggestions in the prevailing situation between Afghanistan and US.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that Pakistan wanted good cordial relations with all neighboring countries as it was playing an important role in maintaining peace in the whole region. She said that Pakistan had combated successful war against terrorism by rendering supreme sacrifices to wipe it out completely, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has brought political and economic stability in the country as macroeconomic indicators are heading in right directions.