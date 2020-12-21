Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Division, Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday said that India was encouraging terrorism but Pakistan would neither allow its nefarious designs to be succeeded nor the country's dignity and self-respect would be compromised

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Division, Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday said that India was encouraging terrorism but Pakistan would neither allow its nefarious designs to be succeeded nor the country's dignity and self-respect would be compromised.

"India's nefarious designs will not be succeeded in future as in the past as our security forces are capable of matching response to any adventurism", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He also claimed that the Pakistan is a peace loving nation and it believes in resolution of all the outstanding issues and disputes through dialogue.

"As a responsible state, we have been endeavoring for regional peace and stability for the collective betterment and prosperity of South Asia," he added.

Dr Moeed said that it was a matter of great disappointment that Indian Army is regularly violating the LoC and working boundary and India's refusal to start peace talks with Pakistan.

He said India would get a befitting response at all levels of the threat if it conducts a false flag operation against Pakistan, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already warned the world community that India can commit any misadventure to divert attention from its internal crises.

The Modi regime is frustrated due to its own failure in IIOJK, he said, adding, the Indian government is under severe pressure and can externalize the matter to hide its failure.

He also regretted that India has once again violated the international laws by attacking the UN observers.