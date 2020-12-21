UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Not To Let India's Nefarious Designs Be Succeeded: Dr Moeed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 12:36 PM

Pakistan not to let India's nefarious designs be succeeded: Dr Moeed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Division, Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday said that India was encouraging terrorism but Pakistan would neither allow its nefarious designs to be succeeded nor the country's dignity and self-respect would be compromised

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Division, Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday said that India was encouraging terrorism but Pakistan would neither allow its nefarious designs to be succeeded nor the country's dignity and self-respect would be compromised.

"India's nefarious designs will not be succeeded in future as in the past as our security forces are capable of matching response to any adventurism", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He also claimed that the Pakistan is a peace loving nation and it believes in resolution of all the outstanding issues and disputes through dialogue.

"As a responsible state, we have been endeavoring for regional peace and stability for the collective betterment and prosperity of South Asia," he added.

Dr Moeed said that it was a matter of great disappointment that Indian Army is regularly violating the LoC and working boundary and India's refusal to start peace talks with Pakistan.

He said India would get a befitting response at all levels of the threat if it conducts a false flag operation against Pakistan, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already warned the world community that India can commit any misadventure to divert attention from its internal crises.

The Modi regime is frustrated due to its own failure in IIOJK, he said, adding, the Indian government is under severe pressure and can externalize the matter to hide its failure.

He also regretted that India has once again violated the international laws by attacking the UN observers.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister World Army United Nations All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar falls ill, abandons officia ..

7 minutes ago

Turkish president's nephew dies from COVID-19

3 minutes ago

ADU, twofour54 to train next generation of Abu Dha ..

11 minutes ago

ADNOC awards &#039;Eni&#039;, &#039;PTTEP&#039; co ..

11 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

3 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of Senator Kalsoo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.