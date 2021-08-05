Pakistan not to relent in support to Kashmiris' self-determination right: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will not relent in its support until the Kashmiris realize their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his message on "Youm-e-Istehsal" marking two years of India's illegal act of August 5, 2019, the foreign minister said in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and of international law, India tried to obliterate the distinct identity of the Kashmiri people.

"We express complete solidarity with the people of IIOJK and assure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that the Government and people of Pakistan stand united with them," he said.

The foreign minister said Pakistan honoured sacrifices of Kashmiris and salute their indomitable spirit in their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination.

He said India hoped that by attempting to alter demographic structure of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) that it could dampen the spirit of the Kashmiri people or at the very least, make them compromise on their legitimate right to self-determination.

"On both counts, India has abjectly failed. These steps were forcefully rejected by Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and the international community," he said.

He mentioned the unabated Indian repression including extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris, unprecedented restrictions on freedom of speech, fake encounters, cordon-and-search operations, custodial torture and deaths.

Enforced disappearances, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership and youth, use of pellet guns, destruction and burning of houses, and other methods of subjugation have miserably failed to shake the resolve of the Kashmiri people, he added.

The foreign minister said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan had been on the agenda of UN Security Council since 1948.

"It remains an internationally recognized dispute, the solution of which is firmly anchored in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions in accordance with UN Charter and the wishes of the people of Kashmir," he said.

He said regrettably, India had not fulfilled its commitments to the UN Security Council, Pakistan, international community and the Kashmiri people.

Qureshi said the international community, human rights organizations, international media and the civil society had called India out on its tyranny in the region.

Also, the world leaders and parliamentarians expressed concern and shown their support for the Kashmiris, he said.

Qureshi stressed that more than 1.5 billion people of the region deserved to see the dawn of peace and prosperity which has been held hostage to the gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK.

He said Pakistan called upon the international community to hold India accountable for its crimes against Kashmiris and demand that India reverses its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, revoke draconian laws, cease all human rights violations, and stop its state-terrorism against the people of IIOJK.