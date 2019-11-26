UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Not To Stop Fighting Kashmir Cause: Says Fakhar Imam

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:17 PM

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday assured that Pakistan would 'go to any extent' to protect Kashmiris' right of freedom struggle and Pakistan would never stop fighting for rights of Kahsmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday assured that Pakistan would 'go to any extent' to protect Kashmiris' right of freedom struggle and Pakistan would never stop fighting for rights of Kahsmiris.

Talking to a private news channel, he said millions of Kashmiris across the Line of Control are struggling for their right to self-determination and Pakistan has presented their narrative to the world effectively.

He said Imran Khan's government is presenting the Kashmir issue very effectively at all international forums and striving to resolve it at the earliest.

He warned Modi government to stop torturing and killing innocent Kasmiris or else be ready to face the consequences.

Chairman also appealed the opposition not to do politics on Kashmir, adding, the Kashmir issue was not up for political point-scoring.

He said Modi government could not subjugate the people of Kashmir for long with the use of power, adding, each and every Pakistani was ready to give the highest sacrifice for the cause of Kashmir.

Syed Fakhar said whole Kashmir valley is still bleeding as the Indian cruel forces are killing, torturing and perpetrating grave human rights violations.

He added that currently Occupied Kashmir had been locked down and internet, telephone, cable networks were blocked.

He said Imran Khan's government has started the campaign over Kashmir to give Kashmiris their fundamental rights.

He said India's illegal actions in Kashmir Valley have threatened peace in the region but Pakistan has always responded to India's warmongering with offers of dialogue.

