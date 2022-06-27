UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Notifies Revised Control Lists Under Export Control Act 2004

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has notified the revised control lists of goods, technologies, material and equipment that are subject to Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) license for export, the Foreign Office said Monday.

The lists have been notified pursuant to the export control related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act 2004.

The Act enables the government to control export, re-export, trans-shipment and transit of goods, technologies, material and equipment related to nuclear and biological weapons and their delivery systems.As part of regular review process, the SECDIV of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated the control lists, in consultation with other relevant ministries and departments.

The revised control lists have been notified vide Gazette of Pakistan S.

R.O. 551(I)/2022 dated 12 April 2022. The control lists were originally notified in 2005 and subsequently revised in 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2018.The FO said, "Over the years, Pakistan has streamlined and strengthened its export control regime and enhanced its engagement with international export control regimes i.e., the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the Missile Technology Control Regime and the Australia Group".

It said the revised control lists are harmonized with the standards and lists of these export control regimes.

"The notification signifies the continuing resolve and policy of Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state to advance the shared goals of non-proliferation and strictly adhere to its commitments," the FO said.

