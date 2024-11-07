Open Menu

Pakistan Now On Track Of Economic Growth: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 09:21 PM

Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister

Minister for Petroleum and Water Resources Musadik Masood Malik on Thursday said Pakistan was heading in the right direction as it had successfully controlled inflation, achieved substantial growth in agriculture sector and witnessed a raise increase in forex reserves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Minister for Petroleum and Water Resources Musadik Masood Malik on Thursday said Pakistan was heading in the right direction as it had successfully controlled inflation, achieved substantial growth in agriculture sector and witnessed a raise increase in forex reserves.

He was speaking at the concluding plenary of the four-day Sustainable Development Conference organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), said press release.

He said the current government had three key priorities, and these were decreasing inflation, ensuring better public life and reducing poverty.

“The government aspires to take the GDP growth rate from 2.4 per cent to 3 per cent as its agriculture sector was growing at a rate of 6.3 per cent, ensuring better economic activity in the rural areas,” he said.

He said investment in social protection initiatives like the BISP and increase in PSDP funding would help ensure development and increase in livelihood opportunities for the younger generation.

The minister said decreasing policy rate, rising foreign reserves and growing foreign direct investment commitments were optimistic indicators that strengthened the country’s economic outlook.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Agriculture From Government

Recent Stories

Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review me ..

Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, traffick ..

1 minute ago
 LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL

LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thurs ..

Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Prov ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.93 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.93 billion

8 minutes ago
 Seminar on Electronic Certificate of Origin held

Seminar on Electronic Certificate of Origin held

1 minute ago
 Education key to future resilience : Musadik Malik

Education key to future resilience : Musadik Malik

8 minutes ago
US Fed rate cut plans likely unchanged by Trump vi ..

US Fed rate cut plans likely unchanged by Trump victory

8 minutes ago
 Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation sl ..

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows

2 hours ago
 UNESCO begins talks for National Media Literacy St ..

UNESCO begins talks for National Media Literacy Strategy in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Sugar Advisory Board meets to review overall sugar ..

Sugar Advisory Board meets to review overall sugar stock across the country

2 hours ago
 IGP briefs under-training officers about Punjab po ..

IGP briefs under-training officers about Punjab police performance

2 hours ago
 Over 2.1m people avail various policing services d ..

Over 2.1m people avail various policing services during this year

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan