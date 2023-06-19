Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

(@Abdulla99267510)

The national flag will fly on half-mast today and special prayers will be offered for the deceased.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th,2023) A day of mourning is being observed in the country today (Monday) over tragic deaths of Pakistani migrants in the ship sinking incident near coast of Greece on Wednesday.

Observing the day of mourning was announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif yesterday.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister also established a four-member committee to probe the incident, which will look into all aspect of human trafficking to identify the culprits.

The committee will also review process of interim, medium and long term legislation in this regard.

The Prime Minister sought report of the committee withinone week.