UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:56 AM

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Special gatherings, meetings and seminars are being held to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in their right to self-determination across the country.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5, 2020) The entire nation is observing Kashmir Solidarity to express support and solidarity the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination under United Nations’ Resolutions.

Public gatherings, rallies and seminars are being held across the country, including Azad Kashmir to highlight human rights’ violations in the valley.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in Muzaffarabad to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Indian government under Prime Minster Narendra Modi illegally revoked the special status of the state on August 5, 2019, breaching all international laws and regulations.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Narendra Modi Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

India's 'next-gen' shine in first New Zealand ODI

3 minutes ago

Russia Says to Begin Training Indian Specialists t ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines Reports Third Case of Coronavirus - He ..

11 minutes ago

World's silence on atrocities against Kashmiris he ..

12 minutes ago

India's Aug 5 actions further strengthened bonds b ..

12 minutes ago

ICC name match officials for Rawalpindi Test

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.