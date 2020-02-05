Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@fidahassanain)

Special gatherings, meetings and seminars are being held to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in their right to self-determination across the country.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5, 2020) The entire nation is observing Kashmir Solidarity to express support and solidarity the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination under United Nations’ Resolutions.

Public gatherings, rallies and seminars are being held across the country, including Azad Kashmir to highlight human rights’ violations in the valley.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in Muzaffarabad to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Indian government under Prime Minster Narendra Modi illegally revoked the special status of the state on August 5, 2019, breaching all international laws and regulations.