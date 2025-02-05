Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirms support for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Pakistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday, reaffirming its unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for self-determination.

The day was marked with rallies, human chains, peace walks, and special prayers across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to condemn Indian atrocities and highlight the Kashmir issue globally.

A one-minute silence was observed at 10:00 a.m., followed by the sounding of sirens as a tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.

The various events, including seminars, processions, and media campaigns, emphasizing Pakistan’s political, diplomatic, and moral commitment to the Kashmiri cause, were held across the country.

Leaders from across the political spectrum reiterated their support for Kashmiris, calling for the implementation of UN resolutions for a just and peaceful resolution of the dispute. The day also saw public gatherings, prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, and protests against human rights violations in the valley.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message for the day, urged the international community to honour its responsibilities and help the Kashmiris in their struggle. He called on the United Nations to fulfill its promises made 78 years ago regarding the region’s right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, emphasized the importance of the day in reaffirming Pakistan’s support for the Kashmiris. "The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law. We stand by the Kashmiri people’s just struggle to decide their own future,” he said.

The Prime Minister also condemned the illegal actions taken by India in IIOJK, including the suppression of political parties and human rights violations.

Among the main events, a Solidarity Walk took place from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Parliament House which was attended by political leaders, students, journalists, and people from various walks of life.

Lok Virsa hosted a vibrant series of cultural events on Wednesday to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day, drawing visitors from across the capital.

The event highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) while reaffirming solidarity with the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination.

Artisan-at-work exhibition, documentary screening and a seminar held on importance of preserving Kashmir’s identity amid ongoing oppression were the key highlights of the events.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan arranged a series of cultural events from February 4-5 at Pakistan to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The events are aimed at highlighting the struggles, sacrifices, and resilience of the Kashmiri people through various artistic expressions, including documentaries, photography, theatre, puppetry, and traditional folk music.

Different public and private educational institutions have also planned variety of programmes to educate the students about the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Earlier, Digital Photographic and Painting Exhibition and Competition” was held at Information Service academy (ISA) on Tuesday showcased thought-provoking paintings and photographs, capturing both the natural beauty of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) and the struggles faced by its people.

The exhibition was organized by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.