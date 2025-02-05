Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirms support for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Pakistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday, reaffirming its unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for self-determination.

The day was marked with rallies, human chains, peace walks, and special prayers across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to condemn Indian atrocities and highlight the Kashmir issue globally.

A one-minute silence was observed at 10:00 a.m., followed by the sounding of sirens as a tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.

The various events, including seminars, processions, and media campaigns, emphasizing Pakistan’s political, diplomatic, and moral commitment to the Kashmiri cause, were held across the country.

Leaders from across the political spectrum reiterated their support for Kashmiris, calling for the implementation of UN resolutions for a just and peaceful resolution of the dispute.

The day also saw public gatherings, prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, and protests against human rights violations in the valley.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message for the day, urged the international community to honour its responsibilities and help the Kashmiris in their struggle. He called on the United Nations to fulfill its promises made 78 years ago regarding the region’s right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, emphasized the importance of the day in reaffirming Pakistan’s support for the Kashmiris. "The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law. We stand by the Kashmiri people’s just struggle to decide their own future,” he said.

The Prime Minister also condemned the illegal actions taken by India in IIOJK, including the suppression of political parties and human rights violations.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif made a resolute declaration on Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirming Pakistan's unshakeable commitment to the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, a cause that resonates deeply in the hearts of Pakistanis nationwide.

In his televised message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Asif stressed that India's refusal to cooperate has delayed the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, which affirm the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite.

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar reiterated the pledge that Pakistan would continue moral, political, and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiris.

In a special speech televised by ptv on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, he strongly condemned the atrocities being committed against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam said that Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed every year to remind the United Nations and international community of their commitments and promises for granting the right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

In his message on Kashmir Day, he said "February 5 is a day to give a message to the United Nations to implement the UN resolutions in IIOJK, according to which the Kashmiri people have the right to decide their future as per their aspirations".

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal paid tribute to IIOJ&K for their relentless struggle to claim their legitimate right to self-determination, in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In a special message marking Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said the freedom of Kashmir from Indian oppression was an undeniable truth and Pakistan would always stand with the people of Kashmir in their just cause.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik reaffirmed the nation's unwavering support for the people of IIOJK in their struggle for freedom from Indian forces.

Addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Day Walk from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to D-Chowk, he said that Pakistan remains committed to UN resolutions on Kashmir and will stand with Kashmiris until their freedom from Indian occupation.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid homage to Kashmiri people who were rendering sacrifices for their right to self-determination.

In her message issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day, she said, "Salute to unarmed Kashmiri who are bravely facing atrocious tyranny inflicted by the Indian army for the many decades."

She urged the United Nations and other international institutions to play their role to stop ongoing human rights violation in IIOJK.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the country would continue its moral and diplomatic support on all fora. "The right to self-determination is the fundamental right of the Kashmiris," the governor said.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has reaffirmed the province's unwavering solidarity with the people of Kashmir on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He stated that the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.

"Freedom is the fundamental right of the people of Kashmir. We fully support their struggle and will continue our moral, diplomatic, and political backing," the Chief Minister emphasized in his message issued here in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi paid tributes to the freedom struggle of the oppressed Kashmiris against the continued oppression of Indian-occupied forces.

He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris who will succeed in their legitimate struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.

The Governor said that Pakistan has a principal stand on Kashmir and was standing with Kashmiri's brothers and sisters.

Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti reiterated his strong support for the Kashmiri people, who continue their struggle against Indian occupation.

On Kashmir Solidarity Day, he emphasized that the day observed as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Kashmiris in their ongoing fight for freedom and their right to self-determination.

In his statement, the Chief Minister said, "The day is not far when the Kashmiri people will finally achieve their right to self-determination, adding that, Peace in the region can only be achieved through a resolution of the Kashmir dispute."

Governor Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day, who have endured decades of oppression and human rights violations under Indian occupation.

He called on the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions, ensuring the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

He stated that the oppressed people of Kashmir are enduring a miserable existence under India’s colonial rule, with more than one million Indian forces committing gross human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, paying glowing tribute to the unwavering struggle of Kashmiri people, Wednesday said that the right to self-determination is the fundamental right of Kashmiris and the entire Pakistani nation supports their struggle for a just cause.

The governor, while addressing the ceremony held here at the Governor House Karachi to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Mushaal Hussein Malik, wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik criticized the international community's silence on the Kashmir issue, condemning India's blatant disregard for human rights and international law in occupied Kashmir.

In an interview with a private news channel, Mushaal condemned India's draconian policies and blatant human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

She denounced India's "black laws" that perpetuate oppression and violence against Kashmiris, citing the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) as examples.

Sardar Masood Khan, the former president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), urged the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other human rights organizations to step forward and restore the rights of the oppressed Kashmiris, which have been denied by the Indian government for the last seven decades.

He stated that the celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day around the world sent a message to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that they were not alone in fighting against the state terrorism of Indian forces.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed deep gratitude to the people and Government of Pakistan for their unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate and indigenous struggle for freedom from India’s illegal and forcible occupation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, in a message from New Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail, reiterated appreciation for Pakistan’s steadfast backing of Kashmir’s cause.

Among the main events, a Solidarity Walk took place from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Parliament House which was attended by political leaders, students, journalists, and people from various walks of life.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day Conference, organized by the All Parties International Kashmir Coordination Committee (APIKCC), was held in Birmingham with a powerful message of support for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, who continue to suffer under what many described as brutal Indian military occupation.

The event brought together a wide range of activists, community leaders, and political figures who voiced their solidarity with Kashmiris and called for stronger international intervention.

Lok Virsa hosted a vibrant series of cultural events on Wednesday to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day, drawing visitors from across the capital.

The event highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) while reaffirming solidarity with the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination.

Artisan-at-work exhibition, documentary screening and a seminar held on importance of preserving Kashmir’s identity amid ongoing oppression were the key highlights of the events.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan arranged a series of cultural events from February 4-5 at Pakistan to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The events are aimed at highlighting the struggles, sacrifices, and resilience of the Kashmiri people through various artistic expressions, including documentaries, photography, theatre, puppetry, and traditional folk music.

Different public and private educational institutions have also planned variety of programmes to educate the students about the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Earlier, Digital Photographic and Painting Exhibition and Competition” was held at Information Service academy (ISA) on Tuesday showcased thought-provoking paintings and photographs, capturing both the natural beauty of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) and the struggles faced by its people.

The exhibition was organized by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.