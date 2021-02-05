Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

(@fidahassanain)

The day is being marked to expose worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2021) Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed on Friday to express whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

One minute silence was observed at 10.00 am to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. President Dr. Arif Alvi will also address the session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad today.

Solidarity walks have also been arranged in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters. Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

In their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the President Dr. Arif Alvi and the Prime Minister Imran Khan have called upon the international community to hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In his message, the President said the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people is key to durable peace in South Asia.

Calling self-determination one of the fundamental rights codified in the United Nations Charter, the President said the denial of this right and subjugation of Kashmiris is the very negation of human dignity.

He said the demographic apartheid in the occupied territory by the Indian occupation forces is further violation of international law wherein the Kashmiris’ majority is being turned into a minority in its own land.

In his message, the Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will remain unshakable in its solidarity with the Kashmiri people until they realize their inalienable right to self-determination.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolute support for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to be subjected to an inhuman military siege and communications blockade since August 5, 2019.

The Prime Minister demanded India to give access to the international human rights organizations, as well as the international media to investigate the grave human rights situation in the occupied territory.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar addressed a special ceremony to shed light over the long struggle of Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir against India. He paid tribute to their struggle.

Radio Pakistan and FM Channels are broadcasting special programme to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.