Pakistan Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2022 | 11:25 AM

Pakistan observes Kashmir solidarity day today

The day is being marked to expose worst ever oppression being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2022) Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today (Saturday) to express whole-hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The day will also be marked to expose worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country.

Solidarity walks will also been organized in Islamabad, Muzafarabad, Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Radio Pakistan will broadcast special programme to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK.

In Muzaffarabad, the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly will be held to express solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir who are enduring Indian atrocities for the past seven decades.

President Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will address the session.

Kashmir Liberation Cell and Pasban-e-Hurriyat have arranged a Kashmir solidarity rally at Shaheed Burhan Muzaffarwani Chowk Muzaffarabad.

In Mirpur, Human chain at Mangla Bridge will also be formed.

Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars will be held to draw attention of the world towards the plight of Kashmiris.

