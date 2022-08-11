UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Observes National Day Of Minorities Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2022 | 11:19 AM

Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed the government's resolve to achieve the noble objective of building an inclusive society in line with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 11th, 2022) National Day of Minorities is being observed today [11th August] to honour the services rendered by minorities for the creation of Pakistan and their subsequent contribution in nation building.
The Government of Pakistan had declared 11 August as National Minority Day in 2009.
In their separate messages on the occasion of National Day of Minorities, they resolved to make all efforts to safeguard minorities' rights and work for their well-being as their rights have been enshrined in the Constitution.
The President lauded the role being played by minorities, especially in the fields of education, health and social welfare.
He said 11th August is celebrated as Minorities' Day in Pakistan to acknowledge the invaluable contribution made by our minorities to the development of Pakistan and to reaffirm our commitment as a nation to safeguard their rights.


In his message, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said freedom of religion and sanctity of the person and properties of minorities have been statutorily formalized in our constitution.
He said National Day of Minorities serves to highlight the contributions that our non-Muslim Pakistani citizens are making to the national development.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Mufti Abdul Shakoor has said that islam is a religion that respects humanity.
In his message on the occasion of National Minorities Day, he said according to the eternal teachings of Islam, there is no rule against the basic principles of humanity.
The Minister said that Islam never encourages forced conversion of followers of other religions.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed the coalition government's resolve for the betterment and welfare of our minorities and their fullest inclusion in the national life and development.

