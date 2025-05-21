Pakistan observes World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Pakistan joined the global community on Wednesday to mark the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, reaffirming its commitment to fostering mutual respect, inclusivity, and sustainable development through cultural understanding.

Observed annually on May 21, this international day celebrates the richness of the world’s cultures and highlights the vital role of intercultural dialogue in achieving peace and progress.

The day was proclaimed by the United Nations in 2001 following the adoption of UNESCO’s Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity.

This year’s theme, “Embrace the Journey, Shape our Future,” underscores the importance of accepting and celebrating the diversity of global cultures while actively contributing to an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future.

The theme also reinforces the link between cultural diversity and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) , recognizing the power of culture in driving social inclusion, poverty alleviation, environmental sustainability, and economic growth.

A number of events were organized in the capital city, like across the country, to commemorate the day.

The educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities played a pivotal role in spreading awareness about the significance of cultural diversity. They hosted debates, art and essay competitions, cultural dress shows, food festivals, traditional performances, and exhibitions, with a strong focus on engaging students in meaningful dialogue about inclusion and mutual respect.

Students expressed their understanding of cultural harmony through creative performances, while teachers integrated messages of interfaith tolerance, global citizenship, and respect for traditions into classroom discussions.

school assemblies also featured poetry recitals in regional languages, skits depicting traditional customs, and speeches on the importance of dialogue in bridging cultural divides.

The Ministry of National Heritage and Culture emphasized the richness of Pakistan’s multicultural identity and the need to foster respect for all communities to strengthen national unity.

UNESCO Pakistan marked the day by reaffirming its commitment to promoting diversity and supporting marginalized voices through its educational and cultural programs. “From radio education in remote areas to heritage storytelling and children’s travelogues, UNESCO aims to inspire youth to appreciate and preserve cultural values,” said a UNESCO representative.

UNESCO also promotes Global Citizenship Education (GCED), engaging youth in understanding concepts such as peace, pluralism, and sustainable development, while highlighting Pakistan’s vast intangible and tangible heritage across provinces.

The observance of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development in Pakistan serves as a vital reminder of the country's cultural wealth and the collective responsibility to embrace diversity as a strength.

The theme “Embrace the Journey, Shape our Future” encourages all segments of society to build bridges of understanding and shape a more inclusive and peaceful world for generations to come.