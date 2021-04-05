UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Offer Condolence To Bangladesh Over Life Loss In Launch Capsize

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:58 PM

Pakistan offer condolence to Bangladesh over life loss in launch capsize

Pakistan on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives as a launch carrying passengers capsized in Bangladesh's Shitalakkhya river

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives as a launch carrying passengers capsized in Bangladesh's Shitalakkhya river. "Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in a launch capsize in Shitalakkhya River, Bangladesh,"said the Foreign Office in a tweet.

The Foreign Office expressed condolences to the government and people of Bangladesh on the tragic incident.

"Heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Bangladesh and the bereaved families," the Foreign Office said.

At least 26 people died after a small launch carrying over 100 passengers capsized after colliding with a cargo vessel in Bangladesh's Shitalakkhya river, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Bangladesh Died Media Government

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa and Zimbabwe ..

40 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler issues Emiri Decree on International C ..

19 minutes ago

Connect with Nature inspires, empowers and mentors ..

19 minutes ago

China handles fewer illegal online activity report ..

42 seconds ago

'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' to expand to three mo ..

2 minutes ago

Girls school sealed as corona cases reported

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.