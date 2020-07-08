UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Offers 2nd Consular Access To Indian National Sentenced To Death For Espionage

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:39 PM

Pakistan Offers 2nd Consular Access to Indian National Sentenced to Death for Espionage

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has offered a second round of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for espionage and terrorism, Pakistani Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has offered a second round of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for espionage and terrorism, Pakistani Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan said on Wednesday.

According to Irfan, Jadhav refused to file a petition to review his sentence and decided to "follow up on his pending mercy petition" he filed in April 2017.

"Pakistan has already offered second consular access to the Indian," Irfan said at a press conference, adding that in the first round, Jadhav met with his mother and wife and was now offered the chance to meet with his father and wife.

Jadhav was sentenced to death in Pakistan for espionage and terrorism charges in April 2017. According to Islamabad, the country's security forces arrested him on March 3, 2016, after he allegedly entered Pakistan from Iran. New Delhi, in turn, says that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran.

Last year, India challenged the Pakistani court verdict in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and claimed that Islamabad violated the Vienna Convention on consular access to the detainee. The ICJ upheld India's claim, requesting Islamabad to hold an effective review and a reconsideration of Jadhav's conviction.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Iran Wife Vienna New Delhi March April 2017 2016 From Court Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

11 minutes ago

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

25 minutes ago

ADX transfers its Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah bran ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Courts Department remotely adjudicates 547 law ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates Food Security Council assesses latest tre ..

26 minutes ago

Picture showing end of earth in Australia goes vir ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.