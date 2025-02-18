- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan offers 40 offshore, 31 onshore blocks for oil, gas exploration: Dr. Musadik Malik
Pakistan Offers 40 Offshore, 31 Onshore Blocks For Oil, Gas Exploration: Dr. Musadik Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik said on Tuesday that, after a decade, 40 new offshore and 31 onshore blocks have been offered for oil and gas exploration.
Speaking at the 30th Annual Technical Conference and Oil Show, he said that a significant portion of Pakistan’s natural resources remains unexplored and invited international investors to capitalize on the opportunities in these newly opened blocks. "Pakistan is open for business, and we will provide all necessary facilitation to investors," he assured.
He said that the fundamental pillars of the government’s strategy for advancing the energy sector are Access to Energy, Provision of Affordable Energy, and Sustainability of Energy.
The Minister further explained that to achieve these goals, the government is focusing on three key fronts including, indigenization, electrification, and liberalization.
He also shared plans to introduce a policy of deregulation and price capping to open up the oil sector, said that bringing technology to the country alone would not be enough to change its destiny. "Continuous innovation is essential for sustainable progress," the minister added.
He stressed the importance of transitioning the oil sector to modern technology, noting that the Prime Minister’s vision is for Pakistanis to live better and easier lives.
"Prosperity will not come by simply introducing one machine; for sustainable growth, we must engage in science and research ourselves," he said.
The minister also reiterated that reducing energy prices for the underprivileged is one of the government's top priorities, and efforts are underway in this regard.
He said that the government is working on minimizing the environmental impact of energy consumption and is focused on increasing local energy production.
He pointed out that without affordable energy, the public would struggle to access it. "We are utilizing domestic resources for energy," he explained, mentioning that significant progress is being made in electrification.
“We need to change our working methods, as Pakistan has immense potential,” he added.
Highlighting the country's energy potential, he noted that Pakistan possesses untapped shale and tight gas reserves. He revealed that the government is introducing a deregulation policy and aims to open the oil sector under a price cap mechanism.
The Minister further highlighted the need to instill confidence in the youth, encouraging them to believe that they are capable of achieving anything.
He added that the country will only develop when there is a sense of self-reliance. “We must focus on progress rather than conflicts,” he emphasized, reaffirming that ensuring energy access for all remains a key priority for the government.
Recent Stories
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan offers 40 offshore, 31 onshore blocks for oil, gas exploration: Dr. Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
UAJK organizes seminar on negative impacts of social media and preventive measures2 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan directs Senate staff to organize Salat al-Istisqa2 minutes ago
-
Kite flying banned in Islamabad, parents warned12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with two stolen motorcycles12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four gamblers; recover Rs 15,480 stake money12 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk organized in Waris Khan area against kite flying, aerial firing12 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO announces contest to name Pakistan's First Lunar Rover12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for tree plantation campaign12 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Religious Affairs gears up for ‘National Shabina Mehfil’ from 21 to 27 Ramazan12 minutes ago
-
Man murdered, another injured in clash between two groups12 minutes ago
-
Justajoo foundation, OGDCL delegation visits Indus Lion’s club22 minutes ago