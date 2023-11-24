Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment    

, , ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani says Pakistan is in communication with Jordan and Egypt regarding this initiative.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has affirmed Pakistan's willingness to airlift injured Palestinians for medical treatment in the country.

In response to a Senate notice, he stated that Pakistan is in communication with Jordan and Egypt regarding this initiative.

Expressing deep concerns over the dire situation in Gaza, the Foreign Minister condemned Israel for alleged war crimes and genocide, emphasizing the need for accountability.

Highlighting Pakistan's proactive diplomatic efforts, he mentioned the country's engagement at various forums, including the United Nations and the OIC, to bring attention to the plight of Palestinians.

In a separate session, the Senate was briefed that the prices of essential commodities are expected to gradually decrease due to effective government policies. Minister for Finance Shamshad Akhtar informed the House during Question Hour that the Primary deficit target, as per the IMF stand-by arrangement, has been met, and expenditures have been successfully reduced.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi reported that actions are being taken against those involved in selling substandard items, including water.

The Senate session concluded, adjourning until Monday at 3 p.m.