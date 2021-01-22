Pakistan offers ample opportunities of investment in diverse sectors: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that as Pakistan offered ample opportunities of investment, the government will extend all possible facilities to the foreign companies for investment in the country's diverse sectors.

The government, in order to facilitate the foreign investment companies, was also taking various measures under one-window operation and the policy of ease of doing business, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Dhabi Group which led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tanvir Hussain Awan called on him here.

Other members of the delegation included Director Salman Nasir Abdulla Albadi and the Group's Country Head in Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Khan.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi and Chairman board of Investment (BOI) Atif Bukhari were present in the meeting.

The delegation while appreciating the Prime Minister's vision of promoting investment and taking measures for facilitation of foreign investment companies expressed the Group's deep interest in enhancing their investment in the country.

The CEO Dhabi Group said that the government measures for strengthening the country's economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan were appreciable.

The present government's investment-friendly policies have helped restore the confidence of international companies regarding investment in Pakistan, he added.

The delegation expressing full confidence in the government's investors-friendly policies informed that Dhabi Group's Mubarik Center in Lahore, a great project which was facing delays for the last 15 years, was being started again.

In that respect, they thanked the Prime Minister for the provision of ease to the Group by the Government of Pakistan regarding investment.

The Prime Minister appreciating the deep interest shown by Dhabi Group for further investment in the country said that Pakistan had ample opportunities of investment in tourism sector.

