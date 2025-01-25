- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan offers attractive investment opportunities for American Companies: Mohsin Naqvi
Pakistan Offers Attractive Investment Opportunities For American Companies: Mohsin Naqvi
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the United States Chamber of Commerce and met with a high-level delegation of the US-Pakistan business Council. Detailed discussions were held on increasing investment and cooperation in the mining and information technology sectors. The Interior Minister also invited American investors to invest in Pakistan's mining and IT sectors.
Interior Minister listened to the issues of American companies operating in Pakistan and assured that their concerns would be resolved on priority basis. He further said that the US-Pakistan Business Council can benefit from the immense investment opportunities available in Pakistan. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan is moving towards economic stability, all economic indicators have improved and the economy is taking off.
He also extended an invitation to the US-Pakistan Business Council to invest in Pakistan as Pakistan offers attractive investment opportunities. He highlighted that the issuance of necessary NOCs has been streamlined. He also assured the Council of providing special facilities on priority basis.
The delegation included Charles Freeman, Senior Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce, Esperanza Jelalian, Executive Director and President of the US-Pakistan Business Council, Abel Tovar, Executive Director of the Center for Global Regulatory Cooperation, and Manisha Vepa, Manager of the US-Pakistan Business Council. Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Trade Attaché, and other officials were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..
Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt
KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency
Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in Gaza: Palestinian Civil Defen ..
3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression
UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Policeman martyred, funeral prayers offered in DIKhan3 minutes ago
-
Walk organized in Gujar Khan area against kite flying3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan offers attractive investment opportunities for American Companies: Mohsin Naqvi3 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists3 minutes ago
-
Information Commissioner reaffirms citizens' access to information3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Lodhran district, inspects cleanliness, health facilities13 minutes ago
-
12 people died in Dumper-related accidents in four weeks13 minutes ago
-
Seven power thieves held23 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 52 kg drugs in 7 operations23 minutes ago
-
Guidelines issued to farmers for Kinnow harvesting, handling23 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler held, over 10kg drugs recovered23 minutes ago
-
Urea sales up by 50pc in Punjab due to CM's initiatives23 minutes ago