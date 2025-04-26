Open Menu

Pakistan Offers Attractive Opportunities Related To Crypto: Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that there were good opportunities related to crypto Currency in Pakistan.

Talking on the occasion of signing of agreements between Pakistan Crypto Council and World Liberty Financial here, Tarar said that a crypto council has been established in Pakistan.

"Pakistan has made progress related to crypto in a very short time", Attaullah Tarar said.

The minister remarked that there were attractive investment opportunities in various sectors in Pakistan.

Cheif Executive Officer of Pakistan Crypto Council Bilal Bin Saeed and Co-Chairman of World Liberty Financial Zack Witkoff also talked to media.

Bilal Bin Saeed welcomed Co-Chairman of World Liberty Financial Zack Witkoff in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Zack Witkoff said Pakistan was a rapidly emerging economy and there were opportunities for investment.

