Pakistan Offers Condolences On Loss Of Lives In Turkish Fireworks Factory Explosion

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:21 PM

Pakistan offers condolences on loss of lives in Turkish fireworks factory explosion

The government and people of Pakistan Tuesday conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the loss of lives as a result of explosion at a fireworks factory in the Sakarya province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The government and people of Pakistan Tuesday conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the loss of lives as a result of explosion at a fireworks factory in the Sakarya province.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy and their families.

We also pray for the quickest recovery of the injured. As always we share the pain of our Turkish brothers and sisters and stand by them in this hour of grief," the foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

According to media reports, last week, an explosion at the factory in Sakarya province had left seven people dead and at least 117 injured.

