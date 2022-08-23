Pakistan offers conducive environment for US investors, entrepreneurs: Masood Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Ambassador to the US says better networking amongst Pak-US professionals, IT experts, businessmen and corporate leaders will create win-win solutions for the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2022) Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Masood Khan has said Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors and entrepreneurs to invest and expand their businesses.

Talking to a delegation of Washington Intergovernmental Professional Group in Washington, he said better networking amongst Pak-US professionals, IT experts, businessmen and corporate leaders will create win-win solutions for the two countries.

He said we have to work together to further strengthen partnerships in all areas including trade, investment, health, energy, climate change, green and renewable energy and agriculture.

He pointed out that more than six thousand sellers from Pakistan were registered last year on Amazon. He said this is a significant breakthrough for Pakistan providing much needed international online business exposure to the country.

Masood Khan said the tech sector of Pakistan is taking off and poised to serve the entire region.