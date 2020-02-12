Pakistan offers ideal investment opportunities in various sectors: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan was a land of unlimited opportunities with youth bulge and offers ideal investment opportunities in various sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan was a land of unlimited opportunities with youth bulge and offers ideal investment opportunities in various sectors.

The prime minister was talking to General Manager Coca-Cola Iecek Pakistan (CCI) Ahmet Kursad Ertin, who along with Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul called on him.

Adviser to PM Abdul Razak Dawood and Chairman board of Investment (BOI) Syed Zubair Haider Gilani were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated the investment contribution of the Company in Pakistan and assured the General Manager of extending full support and facilitation to the Company in further diversification of its business in the country.

The prime minister noted with satisfaction that due to the efforts of the present government, Pakistan had now been acknowledged by the international investment community as an attractive destination for business and long-term investment.

Referring to historical brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey, the prime minister said that the upcoming visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan would further take the existing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries to new heights.

Ahmet Kursad Ertin informed the prime minister that CCI Pakistan served a consumer base of 208 million with six plants and more than 3000 employees across Pakistan. CCI Pakistan, together with the Coca-Cola Company has invested more than $500 million in Pakistan in the last few years; the latest is Faisalabad Greenfield Investment which has been inaugurated in April 2018.

The general manager expressed interest in introducing different beverages in Pakistan to further diversify their existing investment in the country.

Ahmet Kursad Ertin said that due to investor friendly policies of the government, numerous Turkish investment companies were eager to invest in various sectors of Pakistan's economy.