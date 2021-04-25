Pakistan offers India Covid-19 relief support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday offered India relief support medical equipment and items after the neighbouring country witnessed a worsening crisis as the daily coronavirus cases soared to new world record.

"As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs and related items," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said the concerned authorities of Pakistan and India could work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items.

"They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic," it was further added.

A total of 346,786 new coronavirus cases were recorded in India on Saturday setting the new world record on third consecutive day as the health system buckled under huge number of corona patients and the country with huge population begged for oxygen.